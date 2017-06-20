June 20 Nikkei:

* Jingdong will start a vegetable factory in the Tongzhou district of Beijing under a partnership deal with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

* Jingdong's vegetable factory, costing about 800 million yen, will be supplied by Mitsubishi Chemical, and is slated to open by next spring - Nikkei