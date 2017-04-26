New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 75.4 million yuan to 113.1 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 94.2 million yuan
* Says the increased cost, decreased sale volume and improvement in unit as the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xo7Lnt
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.