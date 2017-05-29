BRIEF-Altek files lawsuit against O-film and JD.com regarding patent disputes
* Says it files a lawsuit against O-film and JD.com regarding patent disputes, with Beijing Intellectual Property Court
May 29 Jinhui Liquor Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
* Says it plans to invest 30.6 million yuan to set up a Cangnan-based food JV with investment firm