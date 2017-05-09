May 9 Jinke Property 's shareholder in reply to the Shenzhen stock exchange:

* Says Tianjin-based property management firm, parties acting in concert and its controlling shareholder Sunac China Holdings Ltd (Cayman) plan to add at least 20 million shares in the company within 12 months

* Says they bought 226.5 million shares in the company between December 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, taking their holdings to 25 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qUnaKd; bit.ly/2qVd5x9

