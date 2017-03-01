March 1 Marubeni Corp

* JinkoSolar and Marubeni Corporation enter into power purchase agreement for Sweihan photovoltaic independent power project in Abu Dhabi

* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd says project will be located in eastern region of Emirate of Abu Dhabi

* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd says project's financial agreements are expected to close in April 2017 with commercial operation expected to begin in 2019

* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd says all power generated will be sold to ADWEC, a wholly owned entity of ADWE