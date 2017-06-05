June 5 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JinkoSolar announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 9.4 percent to RMB 5.78 billion

* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 2,068 megawatts , an increase of 19.3% from 1,733 MW in Q4 of 2016

* For q2 of 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 2.5 GW to 2.6 GW

* For full year 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 8.5 GW and 9.0 GW

* Qtrly diluted earnings per American depositary share from continuing operations us$0.28