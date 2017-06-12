BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Jinkosolar signed a cooperation agreement with Quantum Power in Japan
* Project will operate a solar power plant, which generates 127,500 mwh per year
* Power plant will start construction from July 2017 and is scheduled to complete by November 2018
* Says shipment of modules for projects is supposed to commence in Q4 of 2017
* Co's Japan unit has entered into a 187mw cooperation agreement with Quantum Power
* Jinko Japan to supply 187mw worth of 275wp modules for 3 projects of quantum power in Japan located in Ibaraki, Gunma and Mie Prefecture
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.