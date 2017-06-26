USI Insurance to buy Wells Fargo's commercial insurance business
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
June 26 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd
* JinkoSolar signs JPY4.1 billion syndicated loan agreement with Japanese Bank Consortium led by SMBC
* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd - Financing will be used to support strong shipments growth in Japan and to supplement JinkoSolar Japan's working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 27 The value of assets of Russian business conglomerate Sistema which are under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.