BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Jinkosolar supplies 42 mw of solar modules to Asunim in Turkey
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - Asunim has started construction of 20 mw and 22 mw plants with preliminary ministry acceptance
* Asunim's two main sites combined will generate around 56 gwh/year upon grid connection scheduled for summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.