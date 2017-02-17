BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 JinroDistillers :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 1,210 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 9.10 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hPTPpR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago