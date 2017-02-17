BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Jinzhou New China Dragon Molybdenum Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in three game developers including Gram Games
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kETME0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago