BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 1 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 178.9 percent to 228.2 percent, or to be 34 million yuan to 40 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is the profit from subsidiary Ch-gemstone capital management (Beijing) Co Ltd, which is engaged in healthcare business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6817A3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.