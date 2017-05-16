BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project