May 16Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cN7MQg

