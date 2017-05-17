BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L3vEub
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: