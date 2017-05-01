BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Jive Software Inc
* Jive Software - Acquisition Sub agreed to commence a cash tender offer to acquire all of shares of company's stock for a purchase price of $5.25 per share
* Jive Software Inc - under terms of merger agreement, company has agreed not to solicit or otherwise facilitate any alternative acquisition proposals
* Jive Software - ESW Capital LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and parent company of Wave Systems entered limited guaranty in favor of company
* Jive Software Inc - limited guaranty agreement guaranteeing certain payment obligations of wave systems and acquisition sub under merger agreement
* Jive Software - limited guaranty agreement guaranteeing payment obligations including obligation to fund consideration due to co's stockholders in offer & merger
* Jive Software - each of members of board and named executive officers of company entered into a tender and support agreement with wave systems, acquisition
* Jive Software Inc - on April 30, 2017, board approved amendment and restatement of amended and restated bylaws of company
* Jive - Amendment added new provision to bylaws designating state and federal courts located within delaware as sole & exclusive forum for some legal actions
* Jive Software - if co is permitted to terminate merger under some circumstances, it must pay wave systens a $10.0 million termination fee - SEC filing
* Jive - Shares held by signatories to support agreements that are eligible to be tendered into offer represent approximately 2 pct of company's common stock
* Jive Software Inc - on April 30, 2017, co, Wave Systems Corp and Jazz Mergersub entered into an agreement and plan of merger Source text: (bit.ly/2pOGyvH) Further company coverage:
