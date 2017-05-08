BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Johnson & Johnson:
* J&J says in march 2017, new jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to janssen pharmaceuticals related to some practices in marketing opioids
* J&J says in march, ranking minority member of u.s. Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs issued request for information to jpi
* J&J - in April, got subpoena from u.s. Attorney for district of Massachusetts for documents relating to pharmaceutical copayment support programs for olysiotm, Simponi, Stelara
* J&J says in march 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc received civil investigative demand from U.S. DOJ Source text (bit.ly/2qTKCqQ) Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.