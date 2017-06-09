June 9 J&J Spokesperson:

* J&J Spokesperson says study enrollment in Niraparib is on temporary hold & co anticipates re-opening enrollment soon ‍​

* J&J Spokesperson says the hold on Niraparib study is not related to safety ‍​

* J&J Spokesperson - Niraparib study enrolled rapidly, so co imposed temporarily hold on enrollment to assess enrolled patients against protocol criteria Further company coverage: