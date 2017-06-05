China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 JKG Land Bhd :
* Unit JKG Central Park Sdn on 5 June 2017 entered into separate sale and purchase agreements
* Agreement with Sri Tan Han Chuan and others for the sale of serviced apartments from its property development project Source text : (bit.ly/2rW7JWa) Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: