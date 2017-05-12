BRIEF-AT&T names Rob Dapkiewicz VP-Federal Civilian, Global Public Sector
* at&t names rob dapkiewicz vice president-federal civilian in its global public sector organization
May 12 JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB (PUBL):
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 27.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 24.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBIT SEK 2.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* at&t names rob dapkiewicz vice president-federal civilian in its global public sector organization
BERLIN, June 20 Sexist advertising could disappear from the streets of Germany's capital after the parties in Berlin's ruling coalition agreed a ban on degrading or discriminatory advertising even on privately-owned advertising hoardings.