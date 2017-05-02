BRIEF-India's Sudarshan Chemical Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 190.9 million rupees versus profit 219.2 million rupees year ago
May 2 JM Financial Ltd:
* Says recommended final dividend of 0.85 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 1.51 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.14 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 4.64 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pThKCu) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 14.7 million rupees versus profit 15.5 million rupees year ago