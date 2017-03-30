US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 JM Financial Ltd
* Says unit Jm Financial Investment managers executed share purchase agreement to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial
* Says acquisition would result in holding of 6.41 percent in Spandana
* Says deal via secondary purchase in two tranches representing 16.26% of Sphoorty's current outstanding total equity shares
* Says total consideration for proposed acquisition to be INR 810 million
* Says proposed acquisition is for cash
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)