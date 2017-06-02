June 2 JMP Group Inc:

* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million

* JMP Group Llc says amendment to credit facility with bnp paribas

* JMP Group Llc- on june 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to change end of revolving period from october 5, 2017 to july 14, 2017

* JMP Group Llc intends to consolidate loan portfolio until maturity and expects to account for transaction on its balance sheet as non-recourse debt