June 2 JMP Group Inc:
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility
entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount
from $200 million to $403.3 million
* JMP Group Llc says amendment to credit facility with bnp
paribas
* JMP Group Llc- on june 1, 2017, parties to facility
entered into an amendment to change end of revolving period from
october 5, 2017 to july 14, 2017
* JMP Group Llc intends to consolidate loan portfolio until
maturity and expects to account for transaction on its balance
sheet as non-recourse debt
