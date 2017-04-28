BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
April 28 John Holt Plc:
* FY ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 204 million naira versus loss of 171 million naira year ago
* FY group revenue of 2.67 billion naira versus 2.43 billion naira year ago
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.