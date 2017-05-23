BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 253.5 million rupees versus 133.6 million rupees year ago
* Says qtrly total revenue 5.78 billion rupees versus 4.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share
Source text - bit.ly/2q60drp
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016