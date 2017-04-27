BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Johnson Controls reports second quarter results and increases share repurchase program by $500 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.73 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.68 from continuing operations
* Johnson Controls - backlog at end of quarter of $8.3 billion, increased 6 percent year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign exchange.
* Johnson Controls International Plc- Q3 adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.70 to $0.73
* Johnson Controls International Plc says company now expects to complete up to $750 million of share repurchases during fiscal 2017
* Johnson Controls says another quarter of double-digit eps growth, supports expectations of 13% to 16% eps growth for year,
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $7.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 7,267 million versus $ 4,733 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $29.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
