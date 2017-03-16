March 16 Johnson Controls International Plc
* Johnson Controls to sell Scott Safety business to 3M for
$2 billion
* Johnson Controls International - plans to offset dilution
from transaction, including increasing its share repurchase
program during remainder of FY 2017
* Johnson Controls International - net cash proceeds from
transaction to be used to repay portion of Tyco International
Sarl's $4.0 billion of merger related debt
* Johnson Controls International Plc - centerview partners
acted as Johnson Controls' financial advisor in connection with
transaction
* Johnson Controls International Plc - net cash proceeds
from transaction are expected to approximate $1.8 to $1.9
billion
* Johnson Controls International Plc - Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett and Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider acted as legal counsel
for co
