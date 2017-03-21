March 21 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser entered into a share purchase agreement with seller to acquire an equity interest in hsc

* To acquire an equity interest in Halla Stackpole Corporation for a total consideration of up to us$83.8 million

* Purchaser is Johnson Electric International (uk) Limited; seller is Halla Holdings Corporation