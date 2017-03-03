UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 3 Johnson & Johnson
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
* Janssen Research - Additional phase 3 study data show significant efficacy of guselkumab in patients experiencing inadequate response to STELARA
* Janssen Research & Development, LLC - In VOYAGE 2 study, co-primary endpoints were met at week 16
* Janssen Research & Development- Through week 28, serious aes were reported in 3.6% of patients receiving guselkumab, 3.6% of patients receiving adalimumab
* Janssen Research & Development- Through week 28, three serious infections each were reported in guselkumab and adalimumab groups
* Janssen-Through week 28, active comparator period, 58.3% of patients receiving guselkumab, 62.9% of patients receiving adalimumab reported at least 1 ae
* Janssen- One malignancy of prostate cancer in guselkumab group, two non-melanoma skin cancers were reported through week 28
* Janssen - Guselkumab also demonstrated superiority across major secondary endpoints in comparisons with ustekinumab in navigate study
* Janssen - Through week 60, aes were reported in 64.4% of patients receiving guselkumab and 55.6% of patients receiving ustekinumab in navigate study
* Janssen - Through week 60, in navigate study, a serious infection occurred in one patient receiving guselkumab
* Janssen - Through week 60 in navigate study, serious aes reported in 6.7% of patients receiving guselkumab and 4.5% in patients treated with ustekinumab
* Janssen - Through week 60 in navigate study, serious aes reported included three myocardial infarctions and two malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.