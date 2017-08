BRIEF-Johnston Press says 26-week revenue up 4.6 pct to 103.3 mln stg

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc:

* h1 Revenue 103.3 Million Stg

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - REVENUE GREW BY 4.6% DURING 26 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 1 JULY 2017

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - FOR 26 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 1 JULY 2017 DIGITAL ADVERTISING REVENUES WERE UP 14.8%

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - FOR 26 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 1 JULY 2017 PRINT AND DIGITAL ADVERTISING REVENUES COMBINED WERE FLAT FOR PERIOD

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - I NEWSPAPER H1 REVENUE OF £14.5M AND EBITDA OF £3.7M

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - GROUP DELIVERED ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £19.7M FOR 26 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 1 JULY 2017

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - "TRADING CONDITIONS ACROSS INDUSTRY CONTINUE TO BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY IN CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING"

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - "WHILST PRINT ADVERTISING REVENUES WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE, SEEING MONETISATION OF GROWING DIGITAL AUDIENCE GAIN MOMENTUM"

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - CONTINUING IMPROVEMENTS IN TRADING TREND SEEN IN I NEWSPAPER IN H1 ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN H2

* JOHNSTON PRESS PLC - CURRENTLY FOCUSED ON DISCUSSIONS WITH PENSION TRUSTEES

* CIRCULATION REVENUE INCREASE FROM £4.4M TO £11.0M AND ADVERTISING REVENUES FROM £0.8M TO £3.0M IN 26 WEEK PERIOD

* JOHNSTON PRESS - DIGITAL AUDIENCES UP 15% TO HIGH OF 26.5M UNIQUE USERS A MONTH; PAGE VIEWS UP 20% TO OVER 110M AVERAGE PAGE VIEWS PER MONTH IN PERIOD