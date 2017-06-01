BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
June 1 Johnston Press Plc:
* Signed an agreement for sale of its freehold property telegraph house in York Street, Sheffield
* Consideration receivable on completion of disposal is £3.6 million in cash, with no deferred element Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Tribune Media Company announces successful consent solicitation with respect to its 5.875% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: