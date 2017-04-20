BRIEF-Zhejiang Medicine to boost unit's registered capital to 580 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital to 580.0 million yuan ($84.52 million) from 283.4 million yuan
April 20 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :
* Says co's controlling medicine subsidiary and its wholly owned pharma unit plans to sell 100 percent stake in Zhuhai-based industrial firm, at 4.55 billion yuan
* Says it will acquire all shares of Yamanashi-based co, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of medical supplies, cosmetics and quasi-drugs, from NISSUI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.