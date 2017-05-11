May 11 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd

* Says its shares to resume trade on May 12

* Says it plans to issue A-shares to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($289.79 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pnnSmO; bit.ly/2q5ovk3

