BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 11 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 12
* Says it plans to issue A-shares to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($289.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pnnSmO; bit.ly/2q5ovk3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20