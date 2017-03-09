March 9 Joint Corp:

* The Joint Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue rose 54 percent to $5.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $22 million to $24 million

* Working towards achieving company-wide adjusted EBITDA breakeven during first half of 2017

* Joint Corp sees in 2017 net new franchise clinic openings in range of 50 to 60

* Joint Corp - sees FY adjusted EBITDA to be negative in range of $1.5 million to $0.5 million