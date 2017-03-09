WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Joint Corp:
* The Joint Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue rose 54 percent to $5.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $22 million to $24 million
* Working towards achieving company-wide adjusted EBITDA breakeven during first half of 2017
* Joint Corp sees in 2017 net new franchise clinic openings in range of 50 to 60
* Joint Corp - sees FY adjusted EBITDA to be negative in range of $1.5 million to $0.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.