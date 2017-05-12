BRIEF-C2FO announces 5-yr partnership extension with Tech Data Corp
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Jollibee Foods Corp
* Qtrly system wide sales grew 12.2% to 38.54 billion pesos compared with last year
* Qtrly net income attributable grew 9.6% to 1.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if the country falls out of the European Union without an interim deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.