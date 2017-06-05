A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
June 5 Jones Energy Inc
* Jones Energy Inc . Announces results of borrowing base redetermination and participation in upcoming investor conferences
* Jones Energy Inc - borrowing base has been reaffirmed at $425 million
* Jones Energy Inc - next redetermination is expected in fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.