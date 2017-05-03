New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Jones Energy Inc
* Jones Energy - average daily net production for q1 of 2017 of 18.9 mboe/d, 1.4 mboe/d above midpoint of guidance
* Qtrly average daily net production for q1 of 2017 of 18.9 mboe/d
* Announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterates its 2017 guidance for full year
* Projecting average daily production of 20,700 to 23,000 boe per day for 2017
* Announces q2 2017 guidance projecting average daily production of 20,700 to 21,700 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.