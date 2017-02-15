BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 15 Delta Insurance Co:
* FY net profit after tax 696,658 dinars versus 549,980 dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 1.4 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lgz3dY) Further company coverage: )
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.