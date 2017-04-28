BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Josef Manner & Comp AG:
* FY EBT 1.08 million euros ($1.17 million) versus 3.65 million euros year ago
* FY sales 199.536 million euros versus 193.364 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017