BRIEF-Swedish match says to repurchases 250 mln SEK own shares
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017
May 10 JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG:
* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION OF DELISTING THE SHARES ITSELF FROM VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
* IT CAN NOT BE RULED OUT, HOWEVER, THAT THE REGISTERED SHARES WILL LOSE THEIR LISTING DUE TO THEIR CURRENT CUSTODY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017
June 20 Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co Ltd :