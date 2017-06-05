BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 5 Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc:
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
* Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold Source text - bit.ly/2sKBOV1 Further company coverage:
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)