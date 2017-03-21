UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 20 Journey Energy Inc:
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
* entered into a agreement with a private company to acquire interests in our central Alberta core for an aggregate price of approximately $35.6 million
* Says journey achieved production of 8,505 BOE/D (49% liquids) in q4, representing a 4% decrease from Q3 levels
* agreement consists of comprised of $29.6 million of cash and 2.1 million common shares of journey
* Says journey realized net income of $1.13 per basic and diluted share in Q4
* sees annual average production 10,100 BOE/D - 10,500 BOE/D
* upon closing of acquisition, co anticipates to be drawn approximately $70 million on its existing $90 million syndicated credit facility
* revised 2017 forecasted funds flow from operations of $50-54 million is based upon following average prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.