* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Joy City Property Ltd:
* Qtrly group's property development aggregate contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,998 million Source text (bit.ly/2qdwN64) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.