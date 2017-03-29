March 29 Joy City Property Ltd:

* FY net profit RMB 797.581 million versus RMB 726.1 million a year ago

* FY revenue RMB 6.99 billion versus RMB 5.38 billion

* "Intricate political and economic environment in world will pose direct impact on foreign trade economy of prc"

* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK4 cents per share

* Will place its emphasis on better exploring potential business opportunities for commercial real estates