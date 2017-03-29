BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Joy City Property Ltd:
* FY net profit RMB 797.581 million versus RMB 726.1 million a year ago
* FY revenue RMB 6.99 billion versus RMB 5.38 billion
* "Intricate political and economic environment in world will pose direct impact on foreign trade economy of prc"
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK4 cents per share
* Will place its emphasis on better exploring potential business opportunities for commercial real estates
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.