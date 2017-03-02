March 2 Joy Global Inc:

* Joy Global announces first quarter fiscal 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 sales $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Joy Global Inc qtrly bookings $615 million, up 12 percent from a year ago

* Backlog at end of Q1 was $936 million, up from $819 million at beginning of fiscal year

* Joy Global Inc qtrly service bookings $524 million, increased 21 percent from a year ago

* Joy Global Inc - U.S. coal production for year expected to reach 750 million tons, an increase of 3 percent from 2016

* Joy Global Inc - iron ore prices are expected to pull back over course of 2017 averaging $58 per tonne for year

* Joy Global Inc - "there is increasing sentiment that mining industry is nearing a bottom"

* Joy Global - additional restructuring and related charges of about $10 million, with estimated cash costs of $6 million, expected in remainder of fiscal 2017