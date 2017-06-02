China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Gallegos succeeds Bob Deutsch, who announced his retirement earlier this year
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Deutsch will continue in his role as chairman of JPM's ETF board
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Gallegos will also assume Deutsch's role as president of U.S. ETF complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: