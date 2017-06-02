June 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs

* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Gallegos succeeds Bob Deutsch, who announced his retirement earlier this year

* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Deutsch will continue in his role as chairman of JPM's ETF board

* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Gallegos will also assume Deutsch's role as president of U.S. ETF complex