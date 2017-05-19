BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
* Shareholders also did not approve proposal on Clawback amendment in the meeting on May 16 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAk3Ib) Further company coverage:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers