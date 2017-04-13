April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter 2017 net income of $6.4 billion, or $1.65 per share

* Q1 ROTCE 13 percent versus 14 percent in Q4

* Q1 average core loans up 9 percent

* Qtrly tangible book value per share of $52.04, up 6%

* Qtrly net revenue was $25.6 billion, up 6%.

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.3 billion, down from $1.8 billion

* Q1 consumer & business banking average deposits $623 billion, up 11%

* Q1 adjusted expense of $14.8 billion versus $13.6 billion in Q4

* Quarter-end Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 12.4 percent versus 12.2 percent in Q4

* Q1 adjusted overhead ratio 58 percent versus 56 percent in Q4

* Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.5 billion, down 18%

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "U.S. consumers and businesses are healthy overall"

* First-quarter results included a tax benefit of $373 million

* JPMorgan's Dimon - "with pro-growth initiatives and improving collaboration between government and business, the U.S. economy can continue to improve"

* At Q1-end, assets under management were $1.8 trillion, up 10%

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $24.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2nHTfHJ) Further company coverage: