July 3 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase & Co says warrant exercise price to be reduced to $41.912 per share from $41.967 per share, effective as of close of business on july 6 ‍​

* JPMorgan Chase - adjustment resulted from declaration by board on may 16 of quarterly dividend of $0.50/share on outstanding shares of co's common stock