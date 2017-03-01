Feb 28 Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMorgan Chase - in 2017, assuming no change in interest rates since Dec 31, co expects net interest income could be about $3 billion higher than in 2016 - SEC filing

* JPMorgan Chase - management expects average core loan growth of approximately 10% in 2017 - SEC filing

* Estimates possible legal costs in excess of reserves were $3 billion at year-end, down from $3.1 billion in September