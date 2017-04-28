BRIEF-Alliancebernstein global high income fund reports Q4 results
May 26 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc
April 28 JR Holding SA:
* Sets two wholly-owned new units Terasol Sp. z o.o. and Adelante Sp. z o.o. of total capital amount of 5,000 zlotys ($1,296) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8579 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: